Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

APTO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 907,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,222. The stock has a market cap of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 326,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $478,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.