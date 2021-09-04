Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

APTO stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The company had a trading volume of 907,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,222. The stock has a market cap of $263.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson acquired 57,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $151,577.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 326,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,950 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the first quarter worth $478,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.