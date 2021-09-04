Guider Trading Up 12% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,442.49 and $707.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00120370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00801854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

