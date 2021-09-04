Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Price Hits $1.67 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can now be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00003321 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market cap of $1.67 million and $1,994.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.53 or 0.00154450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.92 or 0.00189089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.98 or 0.07760829 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,246.67 or 1.00091933 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $496.40 or 0.00988836 BTC.

About Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

