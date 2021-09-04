YETI (NYSE:YETI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.55. YETI has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of YETI from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.21.

In other YETI news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in YETI stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.02% of YETI worth $81,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.