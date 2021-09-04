DREP (DREP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00059921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015121 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00120377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.49 or 0.00800402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00047857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.62 or 0.00164703 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.