EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.00.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $10.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $643.39. 164,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,404. The stock has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $644.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

