Bitcloud Trading 1.7% Higher This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $224,992.12 and $6.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,339.36 or 1.00321366 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.61 or 0.00945844 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.21 or 0.00502635 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008418 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.15 or 0.00347070 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00076048 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005735 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,375,591 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.