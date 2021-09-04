MultiVAC Market Cap Reaches $62.04 Million (MTV)

MultiVAC (CURRENCY:MTV) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One MultiVAC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MultiVAC has traded 52.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MultiVAC has a market cap of $62.04 million and approximately $9.10 million worth of MultiVAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003381 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.25 or 0.00797502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047930 BTC.

About MultiVAC

MTV is a coin. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2019. MultiVAC’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,587,369,426 coins. MultiVAC’s official Twitter account is @Multivac_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . MultiVAC’s official website is www.mtv.ac

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiVAC is the next-generation public blockchain designed for large-scale and complex distributed applications. It is designed considering the three relevant dimensions in blockchain technology which are computation, storage, and transmission. The processing capacity of the MultiVAC network increases with the number of nodes. The native token on the MultiVAC blockchain is called MTV. The token is used to reward nodes that contribute computation, storage, and data transmission resources to the network. Just as the Ethereum blockchain, the total market capitalization of the MultiVAC blockchain will increase as demand for the usage of the network increases. “

Buying and Selling MultiVAC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MultiVAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MultiVAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MultiVAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

