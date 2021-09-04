Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Hits $83.11 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.11 billion and $2.29 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $494.27 or 0.00987302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
