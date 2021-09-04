Deeper Network (DPR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.49 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $67.55 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deeper Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.40 or 0.00154606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $94.05 or 0.00187872 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,874.82 or 0.07739880 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,008.02 or 0.99889971 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.13 or 0.00987009 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 592,579,638 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DPRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Deeper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deeper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.