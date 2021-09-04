Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches One Day Volume of $309,238.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $309,238.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

