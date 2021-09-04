Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $445 million-$485 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.15 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The stock had a trading volume of 525,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,901. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.56.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chin Hu Lim sold 5,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,705,700. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

