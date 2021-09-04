Method Finance (MTHD) One Day Volume Hits $1,123.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $918,929.39 and $1,123.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Method Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00059554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003348 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00121176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.33 or 0.00797667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00048016 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,365,080 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

