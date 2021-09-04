Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $80.65 or 0.00161501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and $195.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.00322002 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.66 or 0.00205590 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006245 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002264 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

