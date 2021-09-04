EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $643.39. 164,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.15. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $644.14.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About EPAM Systems
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
