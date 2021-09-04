EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.60 million.EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.250-$8.440 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $10.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $643.39. 164,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.15. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $644.14.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock valued at $9,201,684. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.