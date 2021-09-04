$0.09 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zscaler.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.52.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,666,262 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Zscaler by 12.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Zscaler by 38.4% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, hitting $287.40. 1,788,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,633. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day moving average is $206.87. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $120.34 and a 52-week high of $288.87.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

