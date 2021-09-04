Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.21. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

EVOP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,721 shares of company stock worth $370,788 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in EVO Payments by 76.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 72,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in EVO Payments by 6.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,165,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 70,653 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 41.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 13.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,500,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,290,000 after acquiring an additional 173,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVOP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 137,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,905. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,260.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

