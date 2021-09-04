Dether (DTH) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Top Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Dether has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $86,932.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dether has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether coin can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00122078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.42 or 0.00802069 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00048282 BTC.

Dether Profile

DTH is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dether is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Dether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DTHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.