NuCypher Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.39 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. NuCypher has a total market cap of $223.88 million and approximately $21.39 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000665 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00121853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $401.74 or 0.00801290 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00048243 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,274,215,422 coins and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

