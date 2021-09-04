Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $216.87 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $216.87 million and $11.51 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.81 or 0.00340697 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00012032 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00045676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 73.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.03 or 0.02489259 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,625,327 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.