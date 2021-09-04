Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 1,552,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,535. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.