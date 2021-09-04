ReapChain (REAP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $249,559.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One ReapChain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $249,559.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

