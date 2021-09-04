Hydra Achieves Market Cap of $88.12 Million (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for about $22.84 or 0.00045550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $88.12 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00064714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00157878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.18 or 0.07810981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,797.93 or 0.99323961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.11 or 0.00989518 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,198,983 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

