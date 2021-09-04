WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.56 billion-$13.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.07 billion.

WESCO International stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.54. 96,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,745. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $121.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded WESCO International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.88.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

