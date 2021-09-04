$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

A traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.28. 971,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $94.76 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.36.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

