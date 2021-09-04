Brokerages Anticipate Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) will post $122.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.14 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 255,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.47.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

