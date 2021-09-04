PolkaDomain (NAME) Achieves Market Cap of $733,969.35

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market capitalization of $733,969.35 and $949.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00065003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00150362 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00190647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.76 or 0.07850172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,825.32 or 1.00005016 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.14 or 0.01001679 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,104,349 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

