Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.230-$2.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.58.
BKI stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.89. 509,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Black Knight stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,614 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Black Knight worth $25,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
Featured Article: Call Option
Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.