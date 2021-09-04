BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Hits $2.08 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $3,964.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.61 or 0.00610897 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 320,403,440 coins and its circulating supply is 320,403,482 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

