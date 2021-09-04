Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xylem.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total transaction of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.
XYL stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.25. 588,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,224. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a 52 week low of $80.05 and a 52 week high of $138.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.
About Xylem
Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.
