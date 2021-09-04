Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.80 Million

Analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report sales of $340.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.21 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $292.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.88 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.78.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.25. 479,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.48. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

