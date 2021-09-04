$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $4.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative net margin of 4,403.58% and a negative return on equity of 1,593.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVFM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

EVFM stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,679. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $134.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.32.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 112,680 shares of company stock worth $119,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

