$45.96 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to announce sales of $45.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $44.57 million. CrossFirst Bankshares posted sales of $43.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $185.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $181.64 million to $190.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $190.39 million, with estimates ranging from $183.20 million to $203.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $48.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,786,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 194,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 224.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 54,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 38,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,812. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02. The company has a market cap of $658.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.39.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

