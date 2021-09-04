BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.43 Million

Analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will report sales of $128.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.16 million and the highest is $133.84 million. BRP Group posted sales of $65.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year sales of $534.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.58 million to $543.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $730.50 million, with estimates ranging from $644.11 million to $762.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BRP Group.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRP. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

BRP traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $40.25. 316,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,679. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. BRP Group has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

