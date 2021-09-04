$58.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $58.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the lowest is $52.80 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 4,589,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,974. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.