$58.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to announce $58.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.75 million and the lowest is $52.80 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $13.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 338.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $286.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.70 million to $368.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $377.21 million, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $479.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 4,589,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,974. Dynavax Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 in the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.