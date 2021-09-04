$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 906,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,402. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.