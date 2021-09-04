$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.48 billion to $11.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.93.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $125.47. 906,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,402. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $126.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

