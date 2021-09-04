NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce $205.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $204.90 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NetScout Systems.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTCT shares. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NTCT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.98. 1,075,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,280. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 41,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.