Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NWN traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $51.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.78. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $41.71 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

NWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

