The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.86. 108,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.08. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,700 over the last three months. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Shyft Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

