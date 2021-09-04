Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REYN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 205,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

