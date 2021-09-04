Po.et Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Po.et has a total market cap of $662,206.14 and $865.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00059929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00122753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00174900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00048431 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

POE is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the exchanges listed above.

