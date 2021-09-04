$808.95 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to report sales of $808.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $802.20 million to $815.70 million. ScanSource reported sales of $782.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

ScanSource stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,125. The company has a market cap of $957.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $37.66.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ScanSource by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after buying an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

