Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GLPEY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,125. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

