Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.
Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,138 shares of company stock worth $4,447,903 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
AXNX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 338,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.07.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About Axonics
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
