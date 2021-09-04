Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $60,230.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,138 shares of company stock worth $4,447,903 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Axonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Axonics by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $77.21. The company had a trading volume of 338,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. Axonics has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $78.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.07.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.