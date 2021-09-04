Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.950-$3.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-$4.02 billion.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of GTS stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.68. 162,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,417. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $849.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.40%. Equities analysts predict that Triple-S Management will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Triple-S Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Triple-S Management worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

