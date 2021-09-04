Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at C$724,560. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,900 and have sold 145,967 shares valued at $951,039.

Shares of PEY stock remained flat at $C$7.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 846,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,779. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.32 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 11.04.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

