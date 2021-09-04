$10.93 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) will post sales of $10.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $103.77 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%.

AVEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.17. 300,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $18.24.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Bailey purchased 15,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $391,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 59,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

