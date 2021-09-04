ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% Over Last Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00065373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00138782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00184682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,878.34 or 0.07728041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,195.27 or 1.00019822 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $500.92 or 0.00998133 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.