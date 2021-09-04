Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orphazyme A/S’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orphazyme A/S will report full-year earnings of ($7.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.00) to ($3.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($3.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Orphazyme A/S.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Guggenheim downgraded Orphazyme A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Orphazyme A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter valued at $523,000. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORPH stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,408. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $77.77. The company has a market capitalization of $178.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14.

Orphazyme A/S Company Profile

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

