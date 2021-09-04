bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS BPOSY remained flat at $$9.66 during trading hours on Friday. bpost SA/NV has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

